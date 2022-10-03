Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,304,000 after buying an additional 57,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,915,000 after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,741 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $8.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $368.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,361. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.19. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.22 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

