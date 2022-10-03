Round Rock Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 5.7% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 2.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of RH by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.75.

RH stock opened at $246.07 on Monday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $699.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.18 and its 200-day moving average is $288.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. RH’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total transaction of $320,039.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,065.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total transaction of $36,939.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total transaction of $320,039.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,065.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock worth $4,254,554. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

