Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after buying an additional 239,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $123.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

