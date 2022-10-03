Round Rock Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $71.09 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

