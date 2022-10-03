Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases 402 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $91.29 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.56.

