Round Rock Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $111.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.16.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

