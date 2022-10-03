Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

EFAV opened at $57.01 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.49.

