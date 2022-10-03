Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $17,405,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $688.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.20. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,640 shares of company stock valued at $34,832,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

