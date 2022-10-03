Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Trading Up 9.9%

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 8,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 717,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROVR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett cut Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Rover Group Trading Up 9.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $670.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $43.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $80,103.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,571.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,571.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,254,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,475 shares of company stock worth $219,782. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rover Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

