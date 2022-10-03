Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Stock Price Up 25%

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating) rose 25% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 797,969 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 323,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rover Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Rover Metals

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

