Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €65.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €65.00 ($66.33) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €64.30 ($65.61) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €65.60 ($66.94) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

BNP stock traded up €1.07 ($1.09) during trading on Monday, hitting €43.61 ($44.49). 3,760,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($70.58). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €48.73.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

