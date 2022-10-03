R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH) Insider Joanne Patricia Fox Purchases 30,000 Shares

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Rating) insider Joanne Patricia Fox purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($25,374.58).

Shares of LON RQIH traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 75 ($0.91). The stock had a trading volume of 84,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,928. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.78. The company has a market capitalization of £283.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1,042.17, a current ratio of 1,042.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.39. R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of GBX 68.20 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 191 ($2.31).

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company primarily in the United States and Europe. It acquires discontinued books of non-life business and non-life insurance companies and captives in run-off. The company also provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies; and program management services.

