Savix Price Reaches $0.62 on Top Exchanges (SVX)

Savix (SVX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Savix has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Savix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a total market capitalization of $43,292.29 and $34.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00147417 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.58 or 0.01791193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix’s total supply is 164,494 coins and its circulating supply is 70,155 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Savix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp.”

