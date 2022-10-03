SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Raised by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $818,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in SBA Communications by 118.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.07.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $286.23. 6,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,361. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $280.92 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.67. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

