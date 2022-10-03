SCHRODERS IS Ltd Cuts Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd decreased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,781,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,760,000 after acquiring an additional 303,355 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $45,014,000.

PODD opened at $229.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 458.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.26.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.23.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

