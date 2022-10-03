SCHRODERS IS Ltd Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up approximately 0.1% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,357,000 after acquiring an additional 137,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $242,083,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,051,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

