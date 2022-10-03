SCHRODERS IS Ltd Has $670,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 0.2% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

Danaher Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $258.29 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.14 and a 200-day moving average of $269.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.