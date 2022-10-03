SCHRODERS IS Ltd Lowers Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 94,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 71,221 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $41,837,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $51.69 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.