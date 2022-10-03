SCHRODERS IS Ltd Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,767 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Comcast by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $29.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

