SCHRODERS IS Ltd Reduces Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd reduced its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5,337.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11,289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace Stock Performance

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $34.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 248.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.