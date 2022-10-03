SCHRODERS IS Ltd Sells 368 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,542 shares of company stock worth $54,807,688. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $329.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $361.25. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.98.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Recommended Stories

