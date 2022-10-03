Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.26

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.
SHNWF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Schroders from GBX 2,703 ($32.66) to GBX 2,524.50 ($30.50) in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schroders from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
