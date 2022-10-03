Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,125,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894,899 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 8.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $66,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.59. 106,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,595,512. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

