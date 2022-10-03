Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,710 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 400,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 102,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 188,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,595,512. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $40.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

