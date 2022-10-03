Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Lessened by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 4.7% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO opened at $48.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $51.20.

