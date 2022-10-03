Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Boosted by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

SCHM stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.71. 2,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,826. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.