Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,390,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,099,000 after acquiring an additional 267,098 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,886,000 after buying an additional 6,219,369 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after buying an additional 6,419,434 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,332,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,698,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,373,000 after buying an additional 84,213 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.31. 130,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,244. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.71 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

