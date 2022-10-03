Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Lowered by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $43.03. 14,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,647. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

