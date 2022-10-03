Scotiabank Cuts Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to C$184.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$258.00 to C$184.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF remained flat at $107.44 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.18. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $157.09.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

