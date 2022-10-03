Scotiabank Lowers Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to C$12.50

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRETF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.70.

Martinrea International Price Performance

Shares of MRETF opened at $6.28 on Thursday. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

