Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $43.73, with a volume of 1468807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 193,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,220,000 after purchasing an additional 347,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.43. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.66%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

