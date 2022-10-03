Sether (SETH) Price Tops $0.0256

Sether (SETH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Sether coin can now be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sether has a market cap of $515,637.66 and approximately $1,258.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sether has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,556.72 or 1.00008234 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004752 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064769 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00079008 BTC.

About Sether

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.