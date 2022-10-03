Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Rises By 9.4%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 889,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Get AerCap alerts:

Institutional Trading of AerCap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in AerCap by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in AerCap by 8.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 71.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 940,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,868. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92. AerCap has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.