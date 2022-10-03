Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Decreases By 14.2%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 857,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Airbus Stock Performance
Shares of EADSY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 559,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. Airbus has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Airbus had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Airbus
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
