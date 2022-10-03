Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Decreases By 14.2%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 857,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of EADSY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 559,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. Airbus has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Airbus had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Airbus

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EADSY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

(Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.