Short Interest in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expands By 21.1%

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $64,626,633. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,801,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,537,000 after buying an additional 430,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,642,000 after buying an additional 133,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,944,000 after buying an additional 117,080 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARES stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.41%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

