Short Interest in Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU) Drops By 13.3%

Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Argus Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARGU stock remained flat at $10.05 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,932. Argus Capital has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Argus Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGU. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the second quarter worth about $2,500,000. Dryden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Argus Capital by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 686,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 75,654 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Argus Capital by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Argus Capital by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argus Capital Company Profile

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

