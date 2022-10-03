Short Interest in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Grows By 22.0%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.00.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in BlackRock by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 86,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,298,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 80,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,765,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.9 %

BLK traded up $16.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $566.40. 15,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,632. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $666.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $549.56 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 33.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

