Short Interest in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Grows By 22.0%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.00.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Up 2.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in BlackRock by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 86,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,298,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 80,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,765,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK traded up $16.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $566.40. 15,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,632. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $666.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $549.56 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 33.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.