Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Decreases By 10.8%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

BYM traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.33. 2,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,453. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 619,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

