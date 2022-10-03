Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Decreases By 10.8%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
BYM traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.33. 2,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,453. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
