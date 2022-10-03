Short Interest in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Expands By 18.4%

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,309,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 125,433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in BlackSky Technology by 35.3% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 273,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 71,209 shares during the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

BlackSky Technology Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BKSY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. BlackSky Technology has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.