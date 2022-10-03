Short Interest in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Increases By 10.7%

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,200 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 345,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. 1,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,733. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFY. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 23.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the second quarter worth $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,956 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

