Short Interest in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Increases By 10.7%

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,200 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 345,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. 1,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,733. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $15.47.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 price target for the company.
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
