Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Rises By 13.2%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 18.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSM traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.73. 177,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,116. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $8.42.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.