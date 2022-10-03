Short Interest in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Expands By 17.7%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 921,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Theriault acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,162.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BFH traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.64.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.46 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bread Financial to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

