Short Interest in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Declines By 15.9%

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 171,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Transactions at BRT Apartments

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 7,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $165,186.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,028,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,448,845.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 7,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $165,186.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,028,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,448,845.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,063,765 shares in the company, valued at $64,982,455.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 62,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,981. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

BRT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.50. 58,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $386.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 167.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

