Short Interest in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Declines By 11.3%

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 12,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 15.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 167.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 49,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,214,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZR. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

About Caesars Entertainment

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 107,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,226. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $119.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.77.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

