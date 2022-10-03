Short Interest in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Drops By 8.3%

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 453,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of CSQ stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,138. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSQ. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $42,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $66,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $83,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

