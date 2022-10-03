Short Interest in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Decreases By 7.1%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,400 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 506,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,332. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $19.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,478.90% and a negative return on equity of 145.21%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

