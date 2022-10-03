Short Interest in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Decreases By 7.1%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,400 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 506,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,332. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $19.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.83.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.