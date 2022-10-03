Short Interest in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Grows By 15.0%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.77. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 million and a P/E ratio of 29.28. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $32.88.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

