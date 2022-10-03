Short Interest in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Grows By 9.8%

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 194,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $373.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 335,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

