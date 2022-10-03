Short Interest in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Increases By 9.9%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 152.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 115.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 132,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 71,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comerica to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.53.

CMA stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,251. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comerica has a 52 week low of $70.64 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

