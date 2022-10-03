Short Interest in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Declines By 9.2%

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDAQW remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158. Compass Digital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

